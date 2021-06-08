SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 5,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 81,998 shares.The stock last traded at $16.17 and had previously closed at $15.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 287,828 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in SecureWorks by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 194,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 291,872 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.84.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

