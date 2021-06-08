Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on AKRO. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $994.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,442 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

