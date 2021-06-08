B&M European Value Retail’s (BMRRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BMRRY opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.31. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

