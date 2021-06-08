Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.63.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $589,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

