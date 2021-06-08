Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Buys £12,307 in Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) insider William Wyatt purchased 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,100 ($40.50) per share, with a total value of £12,307 ($16,079.17).

CLDN stock opened at GBX 3,130 ($40.89) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,937.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.94. Caledonia Investments Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,205 ($41.87).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 45.90 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.20%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

