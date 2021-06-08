Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

TRHC opened at $42.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,695 shares of company stock worth $1,729,834. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,811,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 428,591 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

