Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,714 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 973% compared to the typical daily volume of 253 call options.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,764 shares of company stock worth $5,600,082 over the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.04.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

