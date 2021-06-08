SiteOne Landscape Supply Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,817 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,424% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $164.51 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $100.74 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after buying an additional 112,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

