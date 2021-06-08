Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Helen Gordon Buys 104 Shares

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon purchased 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £299.52 ($391.32).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Helen Gordon purchased 110 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £301.40 ($393.78).

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.40. Grainger plc has a 12 month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRI shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

