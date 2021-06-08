Banco BBVA Argentina Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,371 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,783% compared to the typical volume of 179 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBAR opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.29. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

