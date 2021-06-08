Insider Selling: Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider Sells 4,500,112 Shares of Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) insider Giles Brand sold 4,500,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £15,075,375.20 ($19,696,074.21).

LUCE stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £575.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. Luceco plc has a 52-week low of GBX 91.70 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 371 ($4.85). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of Luceco to an “add” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

