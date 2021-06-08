Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

HOMB opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $176,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

