Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.03. 39,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 490,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Get Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,509,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition by 360.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 249,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition by 856.8% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.