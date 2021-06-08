Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Trading Down 0.1%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.71. 112,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 104,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

