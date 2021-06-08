Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Shares Up 9.9%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) shares shot up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Orient Overseas (International) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROVF)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

