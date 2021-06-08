People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.73 Million

Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report sales of $482.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.40 million and the highest is $498.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $495.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Insiders sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.84. 1,645,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

