Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on STX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $98.65. 1,730,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,293,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.