Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.96 Million

Analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to report sales of $59.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $175.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $512.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $520.17 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

HGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 83,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,440,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,103,765.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGEN stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06. Humanigen has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -2.39.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.