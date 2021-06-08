Add.xyz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,633.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $7,633.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.29 or 0.00990314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.59 or 0.09802052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050159 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.