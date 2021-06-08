ParkinGo Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.31 million and $476.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,022.50 or 1.00225691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00039802 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00076740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001022 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002950 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

