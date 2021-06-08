Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading Up 2.3%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 1,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

