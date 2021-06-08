Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.34. 75,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 96,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

