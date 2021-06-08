BLink Market Cap Reaches $8.79 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $1,209.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLink has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00073015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.94 or 0.00985264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.33 or 0.09758808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050796 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,345 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

