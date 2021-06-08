YEE (YEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $2.09 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00073015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.94 or 0.00985264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.33 or 0.09758808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050796 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

