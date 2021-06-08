Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce $94.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.64 million to $95.00 million. Lantheus posted sales of $66.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $397.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $397.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $477.15 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $479.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,397.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,921 shares of company stock valued at $670,213. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lantheus by 1,928.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,195 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $22,614,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $13,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lantheus by 2,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 826,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $13,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,344. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.99.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

