Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $887.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Shopify posted sales of $714.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $24.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,230.55. 684,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,254. Shopify has a 1 year low of $708.01 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.44, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,169.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.