Zacks: Analysts Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to post $46.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.42 million. Ooma reported sales of $41.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $185.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $186.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $201.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.79 million to $204.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.

OOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.89. 92,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,288. The company has a market capitalization of $461.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.75 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $132,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,078 shares of company stock worth $1,160,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

