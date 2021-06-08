Zacks Investment Research Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Hold

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

IBEX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.67. 10,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,951. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $380.08 million and a PE ratio of -54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of IBEX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.