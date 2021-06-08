Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Trading Down 1.5%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.56. 2,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 37,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 9.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

