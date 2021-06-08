Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce $25.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.85 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $24.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $108.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.08 million to $112.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.57 million, with estimates ranging from $129.54 million to $136.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 300,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,422. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.23 million, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

