Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Hess posted sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,921 shares of company stock valued at $68,085,175 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.05. 1,132,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,718. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.