BOMB (BOMB) Trading Up 64.4% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00006067 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $193,187.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,354 coins and its circulating supply is 905,566 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

