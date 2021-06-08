Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.90 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00012501 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00267529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00230767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.01125454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,895.76 or 1.00198747 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POOLZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.