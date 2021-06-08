RAMP (RAMP) Price Down 15.3% This Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $76.48 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00072566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00973685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.97 or 0.09689078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049655 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,662,802 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.