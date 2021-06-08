DPRating Price Reaches $0.0003 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. DPRating has a market cap of $623,180.23 and approximately $196,158.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DPRating has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00072566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00973685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.97 or 0.09689078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049655 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

