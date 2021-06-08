Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce sales of $302.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.70 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $266.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.24. 1,249,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,451.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after buying an additional 2,967,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after buying an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after buying an additional 681,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after buying an additional 675,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

