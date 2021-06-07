Brokerages Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $704.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report sales of $704.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $706.80 million and the lowest is $701.00 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $767.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,986. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

