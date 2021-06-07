Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post $167.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $174.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $199.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $660.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $669.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $690.70 million, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $715.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.19. 2,315,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,454. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.98 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

