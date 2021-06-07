Elitium (EUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.32 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00010681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $105.32 million and approximately $270,556.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00072326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00025800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00972871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.30 or 0.09639320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

