Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Volume Hits $276.36 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $12.85 or 0.00039191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $276.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

