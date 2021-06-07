$14.70 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to report $14.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $9.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $61.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $62.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.40 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%.

STIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,260.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,525 shares of company stock valued at $828,463 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,463,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $13,974,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,185,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STIM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.31. 458,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,973. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $394.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

