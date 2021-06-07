Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $15,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00.

NYSE DLR traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,703. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

