Endor Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $477,931.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.73 million and $477,931.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.67 or 0.00501798 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004298 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00021607 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

