Raydium (RAY) Trading 10% Lower This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00014015 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $232.88 million and $16.42 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00266833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00229628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.94 or 0.01112099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.22 or 0.99393033 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,637,582 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

