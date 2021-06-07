Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce sales of $69.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.18 million to $70.30 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $285.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,124. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 277,987 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.