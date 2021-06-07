Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $27.31 million and $16,307.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00025797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00975121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.00 or 0.09602185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049199 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

