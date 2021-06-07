Belt Price Hits $39.41 on Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00267769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00229473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.01123169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,682.96 or 0.99559383 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

