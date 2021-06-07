MahaDAO One Day Volume Hits $900,803.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00011706 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $900,803.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00267769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00229473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.01123169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,682.96 or 0.99559383 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,095 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

