Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives €12.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.49 ($14.69).

KCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of ETR KCO traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €10.89 ($12.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €3.96 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of €12.13 ($14.27). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.12.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.