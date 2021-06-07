Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.88.

REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGI stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $68.86. 615,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,182. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

